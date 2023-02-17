ALTOONA, Pa. – Four Penn Cambria wrestlers led a contingent of 10 from the coverage area that advanced to Saturday’s District 6 Class 2A semifinals to conclude the first day of action at Altoona Fieldhouse.
A United trio, Forest Hills pair and Central Cambria senior Karter Quick also punched their tickets to the semifinals.
Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (145 pounds), Austin McCloskey (160), Braedan Oravecz (189) and Mason Raymond (215) all advanced to be among final four unbeatens in their respective brackets.
United’s Gideon Bracken (121), Josef Garshnick (114) and Jacob Sombronski (107), along with Forest Hills’ Dustin Flinn (145) and Hunter Forcellini (133) are among the 10 in the semifinals. The 145 and 215 weight classes have two area grapplers in the semis.
All 10 will move on to the Southwest Regional on March 3-4 in Altoona.
Bald Eagle Area leads the team standings with 103 points, followed by Penns Valley (84) and Huntingdon (78). United is the top area team in seventh place with 63 points and 10 grapplers still alive.
At 145, top-seeded Hoover pinned Huntingdon’s Grady Clark in 1:42.
Hoover, a 2022 District 6 and Southwest Regional champ with two falls on Friday, will face Bellefonte’s Gage Long in Saturday’s semifinal. Flinn earned a 4-3 decision over Claysburg-Kimmel’s Cole Claycomb. Flinn, who opened with a pin in 23 seconds, is set to meet Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun in the semifinals.
Top-seeded Quick earned a pin over Tyrone’s Caleb McKinney in 3:06 in the 215 quarterfinals. Quick will meet Southern Huntingdon County’s Mitchell Hart in a semifinal. Raymond defeated Juniata’s Lane Peiper 5-2 in a quarterfinal and will match up with Penns Valley’s Kollin Brungart.
At 107, Sombronski defeated Bellefonte’s Wyatt Long 2-0 in a quarterfinal. Sombronski, a 2022 district champ, will meet Mount Union’s Mason Beatty in Saturday’s semifinal.
Garshnick, a freshman with two falls in the tournament, pinned Bald Eagle Area’s Kayson Tice in 3:24 to earn a spot in the semifinals opposite Penns Valley’s Jack Darlington.
At 121, Bracken netted a 7-5 sudden victory over Bellefonte’s Ezra Swisher. Bracken, who opened with a pin in 24 seconds, will face Penns Valley’s Braydon Lisowski in Saturday’s semifinal.
McCloskey defeated Forest Hills’ Mason Papinchak 6-4 in a 160 quarterfinal. McCloskey will face top-seeded Zeke Dubler from Glendale in a Saturday semifinal.
At 189, Oravecz pinned Juniata’s Kelton Bonnell in 2:58. Oravecz, who recorded two falls on Friday, will next face Bald Eagle Area’s Cameron Dubbs.
Forcellini collected a 19-4 technical fall over United’s Michael Monty in 5:10 to advance and face Marion Center’s Cam Stewart in a semifinal at 133.
The top six in each weight class will advance to the Southwest Regional tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.