A total of 10 players, including four on the first team, were recognized on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District 6 Class 1A all-star squads.
The first team included Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Lia Simanski; Bishop McCort Catholic’s Starcia Bainey and Gianna Gallucci; Claysburg-Kimmel’s Emalee Cavander; Glendale’s Alyssa Sinclair; Homer-Center’s Anna Cutshall, Macy Sardone and Meegan Williams; Portage’s Paige Phillips and Keira Sossong; West Branch’s Katrina Cowder, Marley Croyle and Brooklyn Myers.
Sossong, a senior outside hitter, became the first player in Portage history to record over 1,000 career digs. Phillips was a force at the net as a junior middle hitter.
Gallucci orchestrated the Bishop McCort offense as a junior setter. Bainey was the Crimson Crushers' top attacker at outside hitter.
Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Alicia Heinrich; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Ava Taddei; Bishop McCort Catholic’s Kate Edwards; Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner; Glendale’s Kaprice Cavalet; Homer-Center’s Ashlynn Kerr and Ali Schmidt; Juniata Valley’s Ellie Manyara; Moshannon Valley’s Madison McCoy and Maddie Mills; Portage’s Trissa Smith; Purchase Line’s Abigail Goncher; United’s Kaitlyn Dill and Abby McConville; and West Branch’s Shianna Hoover and Matayha Kerin made up the second team.
Heinrich is a junior middle hitter. Edwards is a senior middle hitter. Wagner is a senior setter. Smith is a junior setter. Dill is a senior outside hitter, and McConville is a junior middle hitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.