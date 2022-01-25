JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Leah Spangler has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Board of Trustees.
“I’m very pleased with the appointment of Dr. Spangler to the Pennsylvania Highlands board of trustees,” school President Steve Nunez said in a statement. “She has a proven track record of supporting and recognizing the positive impact of education on our community. I look forward to working with her to advance the mission of the college.”
Spangler is the founding president and CEO of The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions and an adjunct professor at St. Francis University and Mount Aloysius College.
This appointment fills the vacancy of Kathy O’Rourke, who served in the role for 12 years and retired from her position in December.
“The board is pleased Dr. Spangler has made the commitment to our Pennsylvania Highlands Community College stakeholders,” board Chairman Greg Winger said.
“Dr. Spangler brings years of educational expertise and community leadership. We look forward to her contributions and talents serving with our fellow trustees.”
Additionally, existing trustees Janet Grady, Alan Cashaw and Winger were approved for six-year term reappointments by the Cambria County commissioners.
