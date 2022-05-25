The sound of laughter and aromas of cooking will emanate from the Southmont ballfield next week as the Southmont Volunteer Fire Company Jubilee returns after a two-year hiatus.
The traditional kickoff for summer opens Tuesday and continues through June 4.
Fire company President Jim Carbaugh said he hopes crowds from previous years will return for this year’s event.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Carbaugh said. “We rely on it to get the money to buy equipment.”
The celebration includes nightly drawings for cash prizes, food from the Fireman’s Kitchen and rides, games and refreshments from LAM Enterprises, of Greenock, Allegheny County.
“This our way that we give back to the community,” Carbaugh said. “The community hasn’t had anything since the whole coronavirus thing hit, so this is something we can give back to them. We hope that they come to support us and enjoy.”
Two years without the jubilee due to COVID-19 risk also left a big hole in the fire company’s budget, Carbaugh said.
“We had a rough two years,” he said. “Times were tough there for us.”
The annual fireman’s parade has traditionally brought crowds to the jubilee. It will step off at 7 p.m. June 2, featuring emergency vehicles from throughout the region.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
