JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission, which benefits Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties, has received $1,942,000 from the state.
The funding is expected to create 20 jobs in up to 10 existing child care centers that have the physical capacity to expand and serve more children.
The money comes from supplemental Community Development Block Grants authorized through the CARES Act.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced this along with several other monetary awards across the commonwealth this week. In total, $14.2 million was split among 11 recipients.
