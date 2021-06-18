The sounds of fellowship filled the streets of South Fork on Friday as the annual Heritage Days event took place.
“It’s good for our community,” South Fork Heritage Association President Stacey Lewis said.
“We’re trying to promote the town because there’s a lot of good things happening in this town.”
Friday’s festivities were the second day of the happening, which celebrated its 10th year of providing summer fun to the community.
Lewis said technically 2020 was the momentous anniversary, but because the event was canceled then due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group carried it on to this year.
“We were lucky we were able to continue it,” she said.
Residents from all over the community, region and in some instances the country made their way back to the Heritage Days event to celebrate the history of the town along Route 53 and the Little Conemaugh River.
Mike Resick and Ed Mackel grew up in South Fork and live just outside of town these days, but come back every year to visit with friends and enjoy the food.
“It’s just a good time,” Resick said. “There’s never any trouble and everybody is friendly.”
The main staging area for the event was in a parking lot along Church Street.
A large tent was set up to house the basket raffle and vendors while the Krazy Kat Daddies played from 4 to 7 p.m. up the hill at the Fire Hall Stage, and were followed by a performance from Who’s Your Daddy from 8 to 11 p.m.
All of the food was provided by local organizations, such as the BPO Elks Johnstown #175.
Dave Edwards, secretary for the group, was helping serve fresh-cut French fries under the tent and said the organization has been at South Fork Heritage Days since it began.
“The community is very welcoming and the people are very friendly,” he said.
Other events Friday included a bike and pet parade, mug night at the fire hall and “The Croods: A New Age” was shown outside at the Library Park after dark.
The Heritage Days celebration continues Saturday with a full schedule of events throughout the day.
Visitors and residents alike can check out the alpaca booth and South Fork Library’s museum of memorabilia at 9 a.m., VFW car show on Main Street at 10 a.m., cornhole tournament and axe throwing at 1 p.m. and live music beginning at noon.
There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the South Fork Historical Society at 12:30 p.m. to unveil the group’s new display inside the former First Commonwealth Bank.
The financial agency recently donated the building to the group and artifacts from the town’s history are now collected inside.
Mark Kohart, president of the society, said the building may not always be a museum but the theme of community will continue to be featured inside it.
“We have a lot of programs the historical society is going to do and we’re off to a great start,” he said.
From 2 to 5 p.m. a wine tasting will take place in the Fire Hall tent and capping off Saturday’s festivities is a fireworks show, sponsored by a local family, at 9:45 p.m.
Lewis said the light show will be performed on the hillside, so there will be great views throughout the town.
