Sourceree, an Ebensburg software company, got the attention of the U.S. Air Force to develop a supply chain risk management software platform for the Department of Defense.
"This is huge for Sourceree," Adam Murphy, the company’s Founder, said in a press release.
The company received a $50,000 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research award from the Air Force.
The objective of Phase I is to establish the technical merit, feasibility, and commercial potential of the proposed software and to determine whether Phase II would be granted.
If successful, Sourceree would receive a $750,000 phase II award that would lead to job creation as the company works to help the Department with questions about supply chains, foreign investments and risks through on-demand assessments and financial intelligence data.
At the core of the project is Sourceree's SHIELDVision disruption framework that drives data analytics and aggregation to provide clients an assessment of supply chain risks in real-time.
Sourceree's Director of Strategy, James Selapack, led the proposal.
The software platform uses open-source data, network mapping, and predictive analytics that allow researchers to focus their time on data analysis and synthesizing, not gathering.
"Phase I of the contract award is a 3-month effort where we will be meeting with different offices in the Air Force in search of a stakeholder for Sourceree’s SHIELDVision software platform," Murphy's statement read. "If awarded, Phase II will provide the company with more funding to continue the research and development efforts over the next two years."
