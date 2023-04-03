Dear Dr. Roach: I have an increased genetic risk for breast cancer and take an annual mammogram and sonogram. I had a baby last year and am now breastfeeding. What is the best way to do screening while breastfeeding? – Anon.
Answer: Breast cancer during pregnancy and lactation is unusual, but unfortunately does rarely happen. There does seem to be a temporary increase in the likelihood of breast cancer around the time of pregnancy and for three to four years afterward. For women with a palpable mass, they should undergo screening, and providers should assess any suspicious masses, recognizing that the vast majority will not be suspicious.
For someone in your situation, both mammograms and sonograms have been used for screening. Women who are pregnant should have lead shielding to protect the fetus during a mammogram. The hormonal changes make interpretation of the mammogram more difficult, and screening during pregnancy and breastfeeding is more likely to result in a biopsy, which is very likely to be benign.
MRI scans have also been used during lactation, although the effect of the MRI contrast agent, gadolinium, on the fetus is unknown, so its use is not recommended during pregnancy.
Unfortunately, there isn’t one perfect answer for all women. A sonogram is a reasonable starting place, with a mammogram in case of any suspicious abnormalities on the sonogram.
Finally, breastfeeding reduces the risk of future breast cancer and has many benefits for your baby. It’s a great choice for many women.
Dear Dr. Roach: In a recent column, you mentioned megesterol as a drug to counter hot flashes associated with prostate cancer treatments. I was prescribed this medication, and as a result, I developed life-threatening blood clots from my right calf up to my lungs.
I spent numerous days in intensive care while I received clot-busting drugs, and I am now on blood thinner medication (Eliquis) for life. The urologist no longer prescribes this medication because of my case, and the hematologist said that he doesn’t prescribe megesterol for this exact reason.
Please add a warning about this drug to your column. – G.K.
Answer: Megesterol is known to have the potential to stimulate prostate cancer, so I recommend against it unless it is used as a last resort, but G.K. is absolutely right. Since megesterol has estrogen effects, it increases the risk of blood clots. Men with prostate cancer are already at a higher risk for blood clots, so the combination is particularly dangerous.
