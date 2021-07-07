Seven Somerset County fire or EMS departments earned a piece of nearly $75,000 in aid from the state Fire Commissioner’s office.
The funding is allocated through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency through slot machine gaming revenues in Pennsylvania, a program that provides support to responders who provide a “vital mission,” state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Fayette, said.
They include:
• Addison Volunteer Fire Company, $14,906.94.
• Confluence Volunteer Fire Company, $12,054.98.
• Garrett Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.24.
• Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department, $12,946.22.
• Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, $12,589.72.
• Somerset Area Ambulance Association, $8,993.20.
• Somerset Volunteer Fire Department, $14,532.
“Grants like these are sorely needed to help our local firefighters and EMS companies continue their vital mission of protecting public safety,” Dowling said.
“We are so grateful for their service.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
