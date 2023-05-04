BOSWELL – Several Somerset County crews responded to a commercial building fire Thursday on the 400 block of Blough Road.
The call came in just before 8 p.m., and first responders arriving on the scene reported a working blaze.
Within about an hour, the firefighters had the fire knocked down and the scene cleared.
No injuries were reported, according to Somerset County 911 officials.
Jennerstown, Somerset, Boswell, Sipesville, Acosta and Westmoreland fire departments responded.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
