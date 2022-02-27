SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset’s “Mega Show” is moving.
And it’s going regional, organizers said.
For the first time, the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Cambria Regional Chamber to host the annual Mega Show builders show – in doing so, shifting the event to Cambria County and The Johnstown Galleria mall.
Somerset County Chamber Executive Director Ron Aldom said the initial need to relocate the home, garden and business expo arose after a local business, Wheeler Brothers, moved into a vacant retail space that the show had been renting in recent years.
“The fact our larger industrial and retail spaces in Somerset County are full is a good thing, but we don’t have a space big enough here for it anymore,” Aldom said.
It prompted his group to look north.
After checking into the Johnstown Galleria, Aldom said he realized it was an opportunity to create a larger market for Mega Show’s annual vendors while also creating opportunities for similar businesses in the Greater Johnstown and Ebensburg areas.
“Our vendors kept calling us and saying, ‘We need this show,’ so we wanted to find a way to make it work out,” he said.
In recent years, the home, garden and business expo has drawn businesses involved in just about every step of a home purchase or renovation – from mortgages and insurance to windows and siding, Aldom said. That also includes businesses selling outdoor equipment, such as tractors, to maintain properties as well as vehicle dealerships, nonprofits and local retailers.
This year’s event will run from March 18 through 20.
The event annually features product demonstrations and prize giveaways.
On average, the show has lured 100 vendors a year and thousands of visitors, Aldom said.
Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley said the Johnstown-area organization is “excited” to be involved – and to help welcome the event to the area.
She noted that the Builders Association of Cambria County is also working with its Somerset County counterpart on the event.
“Mega Show has a reputation for being a big, popular show, and we’re hoping it will work and grow here,” she said.
Aldom said the event will be held on the lower floor of the Richland Township mall.
This year’s show is free to attend.
For anyone interested in becoming a vendor, call 814-445-6431.
