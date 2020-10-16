Aetna, CVS Pharmacy and the Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County will hold drive-by flu shot clinics at the following locations:
• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Conemaugh Township Senior Center, 959 S. Main St., Hollsopple.
• 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26, Somerset Senior Center, 1338 S. Edgewood Ave., Somerset.
• 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26, Meyersdale Senior Center, 120 North St., Meyersdale.
• 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 27, Confluence Senior Center, 700 Reynolds Ave., Confluence.
Please bring insurance card.
To schedule an appointment, call 814-443-2681.
