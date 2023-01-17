SOMERSET, Pa. – Starting wages for entry-level Somerset County sheriff’s deputies were boosted by more than 50% on Tuesday, in response to claims that the understaffed office won’t be able to attract employees in the future.
Several salary adjustments for county employees were approved at Tuesday’s meeting of the Somerset County Salary Board, and others were denied, at a time when county row officers have aired concerns that some county wages aren’t adequate.
Through a memorandum of understanding with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the union that represents sheriff’s deputies, the salary board raised the starting annual salary for a full-time first-year deputy from $24,794 to $37,440 – the equivalent of $18 an hour.
For new hires with Act 2 or 120 police training, the starting annual pay will now be $41,600 – $20 per hour, the board said.
A growing number of meeting attendees had been pressing the county commissioners to raise deputies’ starting wages over the past two months, including Acting Sheriff Dusty Weir, who saw two deputies leave his office earlier this month, and Treasurer Anthony DeLuca.
Weir maintained the previous $11.92-an-hour starting wage wasn’t enough.
At the past several meetings, the county commissioners, who hold a majority of the salary board’s seats, pointed out that the deputies’ union negotiated the contract that set those starting wages in 2020 – and said that they would re-examine the matter when negotiations resume later this year.
On Tuesday, President Commissioner Gerald Walker and Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said that discussions were held in December with the union on a memorandum of understanding that didn’t reopen the contract, but that the commissioners couldn’t previously discuss it as a bargaining matter.
“With negotiations,” Walker said, “there’s a gag order.”
Weir called the new salaries a “Band-Aid” that will buy the office time to find new employees this year before a new union contract is finalized in late 2023 or early 2024. He credited public support and media coverage for helping bring the issue to the forefront.
“These salaries are fair,” Weir said. “Hopefully, after today, we’ll be able to attract more interest to fill these (vacancies).”
The salary hikes also compelled the county to adjust two current deputies’ pay, with the commissioners noting that there’s a domino effect any time wages are adjusted – particularly at the entry level.
Deputy Sgt. Timothy Pritts’ salary was increased by $4,950 to vault it above the new starting wage. Another deputy below that threshold, Mark Hogan, saw his salary boosted by $8,486 to get it above the new entry-level salary.
Other adjustments
The two deputies were among nine county employees who saw pay hikes Tuesday. A handful of other raises were declined by 3-2 votes of the salary board.
Like the deputies, Children & Youth Services caseworker supervisors had raises approved to prevent new hires’ wages from rising above experienced employees’ pay, the board said.
The other adjustments were approved following a request by Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar to increase detectives’ salaries. Chief Detective John Loiodici’s pay went up 30%, to $53,000.
The commissioners supported the move after a review showed that Somerset County detectives were being paid far less than peers in neighboring counties.
They cited the same reason for declining wage increases for first deputies in the prothonotary’s, clerk of courts’ and treasurer’s offices, saying reviews of neighboring counties showed those first deputies are paid better than peers in some larger counties, including Cambria and Westmoreland counties.
The county cannot simply pour money into raises, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said. Noting that each request must be studied and justified, she said, “We owe (taxpayers) our due diligence as well. We also have them to consider.”
With 2023 an election year, the commissioners have blamed outside “politics” for amplifying county issues.
“Issues such as (workforce shortages) can’t be solved overnight,” Walker said, and decisions can cause new problems to add up.
The nine salary hikes will add another $76,617 to the county’s payroll over the next year. Adding benefit costs, that total rises to nearly $79,000. Those are dollars that county officials didn’t budget for in 2022 – “and one way or another, we have to pay for that,” Walker said.
The board indicated that reserve funds will likely cover the balance this year, but that will translate into higher payroll costs in future years, too, and “eventually that adds up ... requiring the county to either offer less services or a tax increase,” Walker said.
Row officers including DeLuca, Weir and Clerk of Courts Rose Svonavec have countered that the county’s ability to complete vital work that it must provide – whether it’s protecting the courthouse or filing court documents before deadlines – could also be hampered if the county doesn’t pay well enough to attract capable, qualified people.
Treasurer’s post
Following a brief debate earlier this month, DeLuca was acknowledged on Tuesday as the salary board’s secretary, although there still is some dispute about his duties.
County Solicitor Michael Barbera said he reviewed the matter and said it was clear that, as county treasurer, DeLuca is the board’s secretary and is responsible for taking minutes and certain other duties.
But DeLuca objected to documents being forwarded to him through county personnel, including the human resources director and the chief clerk – a role he said the secretary should handle. Barbera disagreed.
DeLuca also objected to certain salaries not being up for discussion, saying they were predetermined by the commissioners without his input.
Barbera said that county code makes it clear that certain wages, including union- contracted wages, are negotiated by the commissioners.
DeLuca abstained from those votes, calling them “wrong.” He indicated that he’ll discuss the matter with his office’s solicitor.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
