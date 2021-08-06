WINDBER – Adaptive bird hunts called “Wings for Our Heroes” events are held at Mountain View Acres for military personnel, police officers, firefighters and EMS workers who were disabled in the line of duty.
Owners Mike and Lori Steele also offer paid outings on their 240-acre property during which hunters can take aim at pheasants, chukars and Hungarian partridges.
On Friday, government officials and field reps visited the farm, located in Paint Township, to learn about the business and issues affecting local agriculture during the Somerset County Farm Bureau’s annual legislative tour.
“That’s incredible with the people that have come here with the farm bureau, and then all the diplomats, the congressman’s and senator’s representatives, to bring forward what we do for the veterans, the military, fire, EMS and police,” Mike Steele said.
Denny Hutchison, president of Somerset’s farm bureau, touted Mountain View Acres as part of the county’s diverse agricultural community.
He also talked about the importance of bringing bureau members and legislators together.
“It’s to keep the lines of communication open and for us to be able to talk to the legislators about what our concerns are in agriculture,” Hutchinson said. “And also, it’s a two-way street – what can we do from the Somerset County bureau and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau to help the legislators, to keep them updated on what are the issues on the farm?”
Some traditional farming issues were discussed, such as water, transportation and crop prices. Others were subjects that have arisen more in recent years, including mental health, suicide prevention and finding labor during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think if you take generalities, one of the biggest things that we can do is getting government out of their way. … No one wants to destroy the soil that’s farming,” said state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, 69th District. “So we need to try to make sure that government is more of a partner and a resource instead of an impediment.”
The farm bureau considers developing effective rural broadband to be one of the most important overarching needs.
County officials are looking at ways to improve that internet infrastructure.
Somerset has been allocated approximately $14 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help deal with the economic and health care impact of the pandemic, some of which could be used for broadband and agriculture, although no set details have been finalized yet.
“We have talked in general about how these are generational investments and how this money is a one-time infusion of resources that the county is receiving both this year and next year,” Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said. “So we are very serious in applying those funds towards investments that will move the county forward. One of those investments obviously is going to be broadband, to a certain extent.”
