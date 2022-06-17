SOMERSET – A Somerset County contractor is accused of accepting $25,000 in 2020 for a home project in Armagh and never completing the work.
The Indiana County Detective Bureau charged Justin Supanick, owner of Supanick Contracting, with a felony charge under the Home Improvement Fraud Act this week, saying he took the money but never delivered on his agreement to complete the project.
Supanick faces up to seven years in prison, up to a $15,000 fine, and payment of restitution to the victim, according to the Indiana County District Attorneys Officer.
On June 6 in Windber, District Judge William Seger awarded a default judgement of $12,212 to another homeowner, a Central City man, after he filed a civil suit against Supanick, online court records show.
The judgment was issued after Supanick failed to appear in court or defend himself against the accusation.
Anyone with knowledge of Supanick’s whereabouts can contact the Indiana County District Attorney’s Drug/Crime Tipline at 724-471-7777.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the CrimeWatch site: www.indianada.org.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
