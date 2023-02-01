SOMERSET, Pa. – Six individuals and one organization were honored by the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday for being, as Executive Director Ron Aldom described them, the “doers” who are making a difference in their community.
Each received a SoCo Award for their contributions during the annual ceremony held inside the Somerset Area Junior-Senior High School auditorium.
“It’s people like this who make it work,” Aldom said. “That’s our strength as a county.”
The award-winners were:
Outstanding Person of the Year Award
Morgan Simmons has been involved with updating the information technology resources at the Mary S. Biesecker Public Library, while assisting with an overall revamping of the facility.
He has been part of efforts with the Somerset Inc. Main Street Program and Laurel Arts.
“Thanks to the chamber for bringing attention to some of the work that myself and also other people are doing here in Somerset,” Simmons said. “I encourage everyone to talk with each other, collaborate. That always makes for a great community.”
Betty Haupt Memorial Tourism Award
Somerset Lake Action Committee has worked for a decade to preserve Somerset Lake, an important recreational asset in the county.
Somerset County Agriculture Award
Derek Hillegass is a partner with Dividing Ridge Farm that has 750 cows and 950 acres to farm. The farm annually hosts Feed the Cow Day so the public can learn about modern dairy farming.
Harold W. Wheeler Jr. Memorial Humanitarian Award
Alyce Palko has been active in the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force, which has raised awareness about the importance of vaccinations, testing and education during the ongoing pandemic.
Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Madalyn Walker, a certified reflexologist, owns Mindful Body & Wellness, where she practices holistic and alternative wellness.
Somerset County Young Gun Award
Rebecca Mull oversees the prevention and education department at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes and serves as the Somerset County Drug-Free Communities director.
Workforce Education Star
Lisa Phillips is Tableland Services’ director of community services.
“We have a little mantra at our agency, the community action agency, four little words that actually inspire our mission and our vision for the community – ‘helping people, changing lives,’ ” Phillips said. “And that all begins with the heart, compassion that truly makes a difference in the people’s and our community’s lives.”
She is involved with PA CareerLink and the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board.
