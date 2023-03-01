SOMERSET, Pa. – With a court order clearing their path, the Somerset County commissioners approved a plan Tuesday to transfer $3 million into a money market-style fund at 4.76%.
The commissioners, who have been seeking to take advantage of rising interest rates since late summer, voted again just days after a panel of Somerset County judges ruled in their favor over a dispute with county Treasurer Anthony DeLuca over his objection last fall to their investment decisions and refusal to transfer funds.
The three-member commissioners board said they received rates from three entities before selecting the highest one during their Tuesday meeting, with the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust submitting the highest rate.
If the rate goes unchanged, the county would generate more than $145,000 in interest over the course of a year.
DeLuca, in an interview following the meeting, said he will transfer the funds as requested – in line with the Somerset County court order.
But he continues to take issue with the county’s willingness to invest county funds through Harrisburg-based PLGIT rather than “local banks.”
DeLuca has continued to press for the funds to stay with Pittsburgh-based First National Bank, which has a Somerset branch.
He said he dialed up First National after the meeting and was told they could raise their rate to 4.86%.
“That’s revenue we won’t get now,” DeLuca said.
But Commissioner Colleen Dawson said the county gave PLGIT, Somerset Trust and First National Bank all the same opportunity and timetable to submit rates – as late as Tuesday morning, minutes before the meeting.
At that point, PLGIT far exceeded the other offers, with the nearest comparable rate at just 3.7%, she said.
“We did our due diligence ... and gave everyone the same chance,” Dawson said, noting the board needed to have those rates in time for the meeting to take action.
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes also defended the county’s decision to use PLGIT, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.-insured.
She noted that 55 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties invest funds into its accounts – many of which have been doing so for decades.
“Eight of Somerset County’s 11 school districts invest (with PLGIT) ... as well as the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania,” Tokar-Ickes said. “The reason they aren’t FDIC-insured is because they aren’t a bank.”
But it offers the same level of guarantee because it utilizes low-risk, short-term investments such as U.S. Treasury securities and FDIC-insured CDs, instead of stocks, to invest those funds, she added.
The trust was created to support local governments in 1981, its website shows.
“No one has ever lost a dollar due to the low risk of those types of investments,” she said of the government rates.
Due to the investment dispute and legal challenge, Dawson said the county did lose a chance to build up its revenue, including $62,000 during the initial 30-day term the county tried to approve Aug. 13, she said.
DeLuca has objected to the county’s investment choices and has argued that, as the Salary Board secretary, he has an equal vote to the board’s on those decisions.
Somerset County Judges Daniel Rullo, Scott Bittner and President Judge D. Gregory Geary disagreed last week, saying treasurers play no rule those decisions in sixth-class counties.
DeLuca is in the process of appealing their decision.
He filed a motion for reconsideration at the Court of Common Pleas level this week, a precursor to a Commonwealth Court appeal.
But regarding the county’s “lost” interest, DeLuca said the county could generate more interest if it simply invested even more money into First National Bank money market accounts. He suggested $8 million in county funds – a total that would also include certain department funds, his list showed.
County commissioners said $10 million in invested funds remains committed to a First National Bank CD that renewed in January for another 90 days.
Dawson said the the county was only able to invest $3 million because this is the county’s leanest time of year, when previous year revenues have been drawn down by bills and payroll. 2023 property taxes arrive in the spring and refill county coffers, she said.
“We lost an opportunity last summer to generate a lot more interest revenue,” Dawson said.
“The (situation) is different right now.”
Prison software
Somerset County approved a new, multi-year deal with a software company to provided an upgraded phone and inmate management system for Somerset County Jail.
The county adopted a system several years ago that enables jailed offenders to pay for and make phone and Skype-style video calls. Now, inmates will be able to use the same tablet devices, when permitted, to take life skills programs, access a digital law library and take certain educational courses, Tokar-Ickes said.
Inmates’ voice and video calls generate revenue that pays for the program costs, the board said.
Somerset County Deputy Warden Brian Pelesky described Florida-based Smart Communications’ program as a “next level” video visitation system, saying it enables inmates to keep their spirits up by seeing and speaking to loved ones, while also ensuring they are playing by the rules.
Law enforcement are also able to listen in on the calls or replay the messages, if needed, Pelesky added.
The contract also includes an electronic inmate database that enables the jail to keep secure personnel files secure, he said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
