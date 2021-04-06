SOMERSET – Following a moment of silence in Sheriff Brad Cramer's memory, Somerset County Commissioners joined row officers in remembering him Tuesday as a steady courthouse presence and faithful friend.
Commissioners also took a procedural step recognizing that Cramer's top deputy, Dusty Weir, will oversee the office until a successor is either named or elected – a move Gov. Tom Wolf could determine.
Cramer remembered
Weir, of Stoystown, worked alongside Cramer years before the veteran law enforcement officer was elected sheriff in 2015.
The pair worked together at Conemaugh Township Police Department.
"Brad was not only an excellent boss, but a great friend," the Stoystown man said, adding that it was an honor when he was chosen to serve as Cramer's chief deputy.
"I'm at a loss for words," he added, while attending the commissioners meeting via teleconference Tuesday.
Cramer, 67, was battling cancer and died over the weekend at a Pittsburgh hospital following a surgery.
Weir and fellow deputy Tim Pritts indicated the Sheriff's Office was still in shock over Cramer's passing.
"He was always around," said Clerk of Courts Rose Svonavec, remembering Cramer as a local "treasure."
"He always checking on us. Just very present," Svonavec said.
County officials voted Tuesday to increase Weir's salary from $45,299 to $66,497 – the compensation legally set for the job – to "execute the office" in Cramer's place.
Unlike other elected county office vacancies, Gov. Tom Wolf – not the county – would decide what happens next, County Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
Special election possible
Per Section 409 of the County Code, which dates back to the 1950s, the governor has the authority to determine if a formal appointment to the position is necessary, Barbera said. In doing so, a special election could also be set for November, the nearest eligible municipal election date.
If the state decided to set a special election, a temporary appointee would have to be named 90 days prior, Barbera said.
He said the county intends to discuss the matter with their state liaison to Wolf.
But "this all happened so recently ... we really haven't gotten an indication one way or another" as to how the state might handle the vacancy, he said.
Timing can impact how vacancies are filled.
Cambria County Sheriff Bob Kolar passed in May 2020, six months before the beginning of the next county-level election cycle.
Kolar's position was up for election that year. And the governors office did not appoint anyone to serve in the interim, allowing acting-Sheriff Don Robertson to handle the duties through 2021.
In Somerset County's case, Cramer just started his current term in 2020, meaning the seat would not have been up for another election until 2023.
County commissioners noted the process is much different for a vacancy on their board.
Somerset County Court's judges are legally bound to fill the vacancy by replacing a departing member with another candidate of the same party, which most recently occurred in 2018 when then-Commissioner James Yoder became the head of the Area Agency on Aging and the remaining 16 months of his term was filled by Pat Terlingo.
In either case, there will be no way to truly replace Cramer within the Sheriff's Office, commissioners said.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson said Cramer won't just be remembered as someone who dedicated his life to law enforcement, but as a colleague who had a passion for animals and firearm safety.
Arriving in masks, staff representing most of the county's row offices joined the board during the meeting.
In addition to Deputy Pritts and Svonavec, the group included Recorder of Deeds Patty Peifer, Register of Wills Sharon Ackerman, District Attorney Jeff Thomas and Treasurer Donna Schmitt
"County government, I've always said, is unique," added Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes, noting that even in these partisan times at the national level, officials from both parties "are our friends and neighbors."
"We've lost a member of the family," Tokar-Ickes said. "Our hearts are with the Sheriff's Office. And this is a sad week for county government."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.