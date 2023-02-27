Dear Dr. Roach: Some prescription medications have a warning that they may have an interaction or reaction to grapefruit. Is it dangerous to continue to eat grapefruit even if you’re on these meds, or is that an overreaction of some kind? I love grapefruit, and it’s really hard to give it up. – D.K.
Answer: I can’t answer this for every possible drug. Grapefruits and grapefruit juice (and a few other less-common citrus fruits) inhibit one of the enzymes used by the liver to detoxify drugs, called CYP3A. This enzyme is used in the metabolism of dozens of drugs. In most cases, it increases the drug levels.
Often, this is not a big deal.
Most of the drugs we use have low toxicity, and people tolerate a slightly higher blood level due to grapefruit products. However, some drugs, especially those that work on heart rhythms (such as amiodarone), immunosuppressants (including cyclosporine, tacrolimus and other related drugs), and chemotherapy, are at a high risk for a drug interaction with even one grapefruit or glass of juice daily.
Your pharmacist can look up your prescription medications to tell you if there is a potentially dangerous interaction.
Dear Dr. Roach: In various other countries, diosmin is available as a prescription medication for treating varicose veins, hemorrhoids and lymphedema. In the U.S., hesperidia and diosmin only appear to be available as supplements from companies with uncertain reputations.
Is there some way to determine the efficacy, purity and safety of these compounds available here? – D.P.
Answer: Diosmin is a type of flavonoid coming mostly from citrus peel that is sold in the U.S. as a medical food by prescription. There is some evidence that it is effective for varicose veins, but poor evidence that is effective for hemorrhoids. It is generally regarded as safe, with very low risk of serious toxicity, but as many as 10% of people who take it will note side effects, such as an upset stomach or skin rash. It costs about $50 per month in the U.S., according to the manufacturer’s website.
I have little experience with it, but my colleagues in wound care and vascular surgery note only modest effectiveness. One colleague compared a varicose vein to a balloon that has been over-inflated; it never returns to its normal shape, and supplements are not likely to be effective against really serious cases of varicose veins. Vascular surgeons have many tools to use in people with symptomatic varicose veins (or even for people who are concerned by their appearance).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.