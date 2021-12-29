Keyli Smith has participated in cheerleading and gymnastics since she was 3 years old, and on Saturday that hard work and dedication will culminate in her cheering at the 2022 Rose Bowl Game on Ohio State’s sideline.
“I’m more excited than anything,” she said. “We’ll have a lot of talent out there.”
This will be the second bowl game the university senior has been involved with, having participated at the Fiesta Bowl two years ago.
She and her fellow Ohio State national competition cheerleaders were unable to attend any similar events last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really excited to be back,” Smith said.
Returning to a bowl game is something the cheerleaders aren’t taking for granted, she added.
Smith considers herself lucky to participate in a well-known and prestigious game.
She and the team flew out to the 108th annual game on Thursday.
During their time in Pasadena, California, they’ll ride a float in the parade – the grand marshal of which is actor LeVar Burton – and cheer on the football team.
Smith said she’s excited for both events, but is more looking forward to supporting the players in the stadium.
She’s also glad that there will be warmer weather on the West Coast because that’ll allow the team to feature more of their skills.
She’ll also be supported by her family.
“We’re pretty excited,” her father, Tom Smith, said.
“It’s not too often you get a kid in the Rose Bowl.”
Tom Smith, principal and chief administrative officer of Bishop McCort Catholic High School, his wife and younger daughter, Mikayla – who was to participate in the Rose Bowl activities as well, but was injured and cannot – will be front row at the parade and then attending the game to cheer on the cheerleader.
He referred to this achievement for his daughter as “a unique opportunity.”
“This is kind of a great thing for them to go do and partake in something normal in a not-so-normal world,” he said.
While she’s in California, Keyli Smith won’t get to soak up any sunshine.
She and the cheer team are practicing for the national competition in Orlando, Florida, that takes place the second week of January.
For the past month she’s had two-a-day practices, and that hasn’t let up.
In fact, right before the group left for California, they held a practice.
“We don’t have a lot of downtime right now,” she said.
Keyli Smith described the practices as “a grind” but noted that the cheerleaders embrace that and work through it “to put out the best routine.”
Being on the national competition team is part of the reason she chose Ohio State, where she majors in strategic communications and minors in real estate.
After college, Keyli Smith is considering a sports-related or sales career.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
