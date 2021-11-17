JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County added six more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, while Clearfield County recorded seven deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily report.
Cambria County added 96 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a day after recording 140 cases on Tuesday, which was its biggest one-day jump in cases since December.
Cambria County now has 547 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Clearfield County’s death toll climbed to 218.
Blair and Westmoreland counties added three and four deaths, respectively. That puts Blair County’s total at 414 and Westmoreland County’s at 945. Indiana County added one new death, while Somerset and Bedford counties’ death totals remained unchanged.
Statewide, new cases continued to climb, with Pennsylvania logging 6,021 cases. That’s more than double the total the state had one month earlier. It also marked the sixth time in eight days that Pennsylvania recorded 5,000 or more cases in a day.
Among local cases reported Wednesday, Somerset County added 40 and Bedford County added 24. Blair County added 66 cases, Indiana County added 64 cases and Clearfield County added 48.
Most cases affect unvaccinated people
Even as time continues to pass since most Pennsylvanians received their COVID-19 vaccinations, the state’s latest post-vaccination report shows most reported cases still have involved unvaccinated or “not fully vaccinated” people.
The latest report involved cases from Jan. 1 through Nov. 2, stating:
• 88% of reported cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
• 90% of hospitalizations with COVID-19 listed as the primary cause for admission were of unvaccinated people.
• 89% of COVID-19 related deaths were of unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
Pa.’s latest rise is highest in nation
Figures show Pennsylvania’s statewide rise in COVID-19 cases over the seven-day period ending Sunday was the highest in the nation.
Pennsylvania’s one-week increase was more than 76%, while the nation’s rate was a fraction of that percentage – a little more than 13%.
By comparison, Ohio’s cases grew by 20% over the same period, Maryland’s rose 15% and one neighboring state saw its one-week numbers drop. West Virginia’s cases dropped 13%, figures show.
