After ending Galliker’s Dairy Co.’s supply in Sheetz’ westernmost Pennsylvania locations in February, the major Mid-Atlantic convenience store and restaurant chain confirmed Thursday that it will further reduce the number of its stores that carry Galliker’s products in March, most of them this time in Virginia.
“Sheetz will shift a small percentage of stores to local suppliers in early March, impacting 11 stores in Pennsylvania and 73 stores in Virginia,” Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner said in an emailed statement.
The confirmation comes a week after Sheetz said it had replaced Galliker’s products in 79 western Pennsylvania stores in February with products from a supplier local to that area.
The company also said in a statement last week that “no other store locations are switching suppliers at this time, but we are consistently reviewing which partnerships are appropriate in each of our local communities.”
Ruffner repeated that statement in his email Thursday along with his confirmation of plans to reduce Galliker’s supply to Sheetz in March by an additional 73 stores in Virginia and 11 stores in Pennsylvania – the statement did not specify which region of Pennsylvania.
“Galliker’s Dairy remains a longstanding and valued partner of Sheetz and their products are still being sold at a large number of our stores,” Ruffner said Thursday. “In fact, they remain our largest dairy supplier. There are no additional supplier changes anticipated at this time, but we are consistently reviewing which partnerships are appropriate in each of our local communities.”
After the announcement last week that Sheetz cut ties with Galliker’s in dozens of western Pennsylvania stores, Galliker’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ray Cassidy, said the company still services “over 300 Sheetz locations as well as supplying many items to their distribution center in Claysburg.”
On Thursday, with Sheetz’ confirmation that further replacement of Galliker’s products will take place at an additional 84 stores in March, Galliker’s deferred comment to Sheetz.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.