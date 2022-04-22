The spring season leaves a great deal to consider, as Angie Berzonski wrote last weekend. Stephen Covey got it right saying, “The key is not to prioritize what’s on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities.”
We need to keep first things first, which is different for each of us.
A key aspect of the Vision Together 2025 projects is to create the community we all want to live in for the future.
And just as we don’t sit back and hope the flower garden weeds itself, we can’t expect our neighborhoods, our schools or our many amazing local nonprofits and educational systems to create a strong future for our youth, without our help.
As I’ve worked with youth and developing leaders, I’m often reminded of how we start to believe that we don’t have anything valuable to offer.
That we need someone to do something about a problem, or a situation.
So often, we want to wait for something good to be done by someone else. But each of us has a value and worth that is, at least in part, left unrecognized if we don’t serve others.
The JohnstownVision.com website shares our local priorities, and helps you get connected with work groups and projects all year, and all around the community.
I ask you to get involved somewhere, and maybe that’s with Vision Together, the YMCA or your local church. (Yes, this is a shameless plug for the organization I lead, the Johnstown Y.) But community is defined as “a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitude, interest and goals.”
Community is fellowship, an extension of relationship.
Knowing those around us and finding things in com-mon.
Use this spring as a time to find common interests and ways to serve others.
The Vision Together 2025 Priority One Group, whose work involves mentoring and investing in youth while developing current and future leaders, has been busy the past year.
Amy Arcurio, superintendent of the Greater Johnstown School District, shared: “The commitment of the Vision Priority One Group is harnessing key stakeholders in order to continue to work together to provide opportunities for our youth.
“By investing in our young people, we commit to their future in Johnstown. An investment made mentoring youth toward their develop- ment for future leadership positions is the ultimate growth of our community.”
Our current and future work includes:
• Penn Highlands Community College
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is proud to be working with other community organizations to provide an opportunity for local youth to participate in career exploration exercises and to learn about post-secondary education.
Engaging with our youth in this way helps to create an environment that focuses on the possibilities rather than the roadblocks. Through these efforts, we will certainly be able to achieve the community transformation we seek.
• Flood City Youth Fitness Academy
“FCYFA is actively working with youth from Greater Johnstown School District four hours, five days a week. Our program of tutoring children with their school work assignments, is dependent upon the mentors, who monitor the kids not being tutored at the time. They engage them with fun activities as well as monitor them while they receive their dinner meals. We host an average of more than 140 kids per day,” said Oscar Cashaw, executive director.
The academy’s greatest need is for mentors to supervise children during the day. Time, love and life experiences can provide hope and direction to these children.
• The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA
The Y has been working with middle school age youth all school year in leadership development, character development and a wide variety of after-school activities.
Additionally, the Y has held several community forums where participants were asked questions and listened to a variety of community groups and people.
The Y is currently planning a future community forum on a larger scale – and has committed to leadership development of its staff members and volunteers.
The work of these local organizations and Vision Together is highly dependent on volunteers and donors. While organizations may appear to have their programs figured out, all of our local organizations are struggling to find staff, volunteers and funding for daily operations.
Grants are a funny thing in that the funds can only go to designated projects, and they frequently don’t support expenses such as insurance, utilities or future building repairs.
This spring, get involved with a local nonprofit and see firsthand the amazing things that are happening and how you can be a part of them.
Shawn Sebring is CEO of Johnstown YMCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.