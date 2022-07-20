Shade High School

The following students were named to the honor roll for the fourth marking period:

Seniors: Braden M. Adams, Madysen R. Bihun, Reese M. Koback, Adam A. Latuch, Steven E. Latuch, Kaleigh A. Lawson, Cassidy M. Mauger, Lucy I. Mincek, Rylee J. Pongrac, Emily M. Rapsky, Madelyn P. Seese, Gabriella N. Spano and Jessica L. Webb.

Juniors: Calista R. Adomnik, Hailee N. Chapman, Dillon C. Collins, Anna E. Deneen, Olivia G. Landis, Jenna E. Muha and Nathan G. Sarver.

Sophomores: Courtney A. Custer, Hailey M. Fisher, Jenson M. Jablon, Fiona M. Jacob, Laiken N. Orner and Alexis E. Stoppe.

Freshmen: Miah D. Campbell, Paige B. Cox, Richard Z. Houser, Zoe M. Ketchock, Vincent J. Milavec, Madison A. Renner, Ava G. Walls and Julie J. Webb.

Grade 8: Jasmine N. Bright, Alana G. Deneen, Chase A. Galish, Michael P. Kipp, Kennedy D. Landis, Madelyn I. Naret, Braxton L. Newman and Natalia L. Renna.

Grade 7: Kayden J. Alderman, Sophie T. Eschleman, Hayden E. Furcho-Oaks, Briley J. Lambert, Payton M. Maddy, Ava G. Mulcahy, Olivia E. Rapsky, Chloe M. Rose and Ethan J. Snyder.

