Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, macaroni salad and peaches.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables and sliced apples.
Friday: Western omelet, breakfast potatoes and orange juice.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, melon fruit salad and wheat roll.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and fruit medley.
Thursday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, sweet potato soufflé, Brussel sprouts and diced pears.
Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs, mixed green salad with cheese and tropical fruit salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
