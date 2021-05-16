The following are celebrating birthdays in May:
Richland Woods
Zora Biggs, May 4; Nellie Sartiano, May 13; and Franklin Knavel, May 25.
The Villa
George Stringent, May 13; Frank Zagurskie, May 22; and Stella Pisczek, May 24.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Delores Mitchell and Robert Deneen, both May 1; John Beechan, May 2; Ronald Leasock, May 3; Agnes Kordon, May 6; Esther Custer and Adalia Simbulan, both May 7; Guy Gardner, May 17; Shirley Yacynych, May 18; and Violet Strahan and Marian Moore, both May 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.