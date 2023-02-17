WASHINGTON – Westmont’s Richard L. Verma was described as “the right person at the right time” on Thursday during Senate confirmation hearings on his nomination as deputy secretary of state for management and resources.
The Westmont Hilltop graduate was nominated in December by President Joe Biden.
Verma and his family now live in Maryland, so he was introduced by Maryland Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin during Thursday’s hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“We are proud to call him one of our own .. even though his early years were spent in a far-off land called Johnstown, Pennsylvania,” Cardin said during the introduction.
Cardin recounted Verma’s dedication to serving the U.S., from the time he first joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Lehigh University in Bethlehem.
Verma became an attorney and went on to serve as Sen. Harry Reid’s national security adviser and later as assistant secretary of state and U.S. ambassador to India. He is now the general counsel of Mastercard.
“I can’t think of a more qualified nominee to take over the deputy secretary position for management and resources,” Cardin said.
In his remarks to the committee, Verma recapped his career, which included work in the Senate, Secretary of State’s office, the Air Force and private industry.
“If confirmed, I will seek to bring this constellation of experiences to this role,” he said, later adding, “I will be steadfast in the management and oversight of taxpayer dollars.”
Verma went on to recall his immigrant grandparent’s early experience in the U.S.
“The America that welcomed my family here six decades ago did so on the promise of opportunity, freedom and democracy – values we see threatened around the world today,” he said. “The U.S. State Department is more important than ever to advance these values.”
In an email to The Tribune-Democrat, Verma said the office serves as the chief operating officer of the State Department.
Additional duties are, "To ensure the State Department has the tools and resources to meet the strategic challenges of the day; to ensure foreign assistance across the world continues to have an impact; to help lead the (department's) modernization effort; to ensure the workforce is agile, risk-aware and diverse; and to ensure the State Department remains the preeminent diplomatic service in the world."
After Thursday’s hearing, Verma said he thought it went well.
“Next steps are for the committee to vote on the nomination – probably last week in February – and then on to the full Senate for a vote,” he said.
