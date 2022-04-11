Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 70-year-old male and have exercised daily all my adult life.
I take a baby aspirin and 10 mg pravastatin daily. I have eaten very little red meat since I was 40.
I had an EKG in 2020 that showed a heart attack, but my cardiologist said that with no shortness of breath, “not to worry – the EKG was probably wrong.”
In 2021, I had an echocardiogram that showed my mitral valve is leaking. The report reads “mild mitral valve regurgitation.” I am very short of breath now. Do I need valve replacement? – S.K.
Answer: “Trivial” or “mild” valvular insufficiency or regurgitation (both words mean that the valve leaks and that the blood flows backward, from the left ventricle the wrong way across the mitral valve up into the left atrium) is a common finding on echocardiogram, and certainly does not mean you need a valve replacement.
The EKG is sometimes wrong about having a heart attack. The echocardiogram did not show signs of you having a heart attack, but I can’t say for sure whether you did or did not.
The valve issue is not causing your shortness of breath. I read the rest of your echocardiogram report, which also noted “grade 1 abnormal relaxation of the left ventricle,” also called diastolic dysfunction. This is a possible cause of shortness of breath, in which case it is called “heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.” It’s not clear what exactly is causing your shortness of breath. Additional testing on your heart, lungs and blood might be necessary.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have taken one Benadryl at bedtime for the past two plus years. I sleep seven hours and feel rested the next day. Most nights I need to get up during the night to use the bathroom and rarely have trouble going back to sleep.
Recently, I have read/heard that the active ingredient in this medicine has a destructive effect on memory, especially for the elderly.
I am 83 years old and concerned about memory loss, although I haven’t displayed symptoms of said loss. When I asked my internist about this, he indicated no problems with my continued usage of one Benadryl at bedtime. What are your thoughts? – L.S.
Answer: The risk of memory loss due to Benadryl appears to be small. I do not recommend Benadryl for regular use because for many people, it worsens the quality of sleep and they do not feel well-rested.
Further, there is evidence that regular use of Benadryl increases risk of motor vehicle accidents for seniors who drive. Even though you are doing well and feel rested, I still recommend sleep hygiene techniques as a first line treatment.
