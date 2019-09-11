Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 3, Windber 1: In Davidsville, Luke Formica, A.J. Smolen and Ben Kotchen each scored a goal as the host Indians defeated the Ramblers.
Connor Szapka had two assists and Ethan Williams had an assist for Conemaugh Township.
Windber’s Jake Steinbeck was credited with the Ramblers’ goal.
High School Girls
Somerset 10, Cambria Heights 1: In Somerset, Lilly Means’ two goals led the way for a very balanced Golden Eagles squad as they dispatched the Highlanders. Somerset, which scored seven times in the first half, also saw Nina Rascona, Anna Hersh, McKenna Shaffer, Devon Field, Hayley Fieg, Abby Oliver, Ella Wheeler and Marlee Richards post goals.
Abbey Kinney scored Cambria Heights’ lone goal.
Bishop Carroll 5, Bishop McCort 3: Three of Molly Krumenacker’s four goals came in a second half barrage as the Huskies rallied to clip the Crimson Crushers.
Lexi Pompa netted Bishop Carroll’s other goal.
Libby McCullough scored two times in the loss while teammate Caroline Ingram also tallied a goal.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 3, Richland 1: Abbie Bortz had seven kills, four service aces and six blocks, and Hannah Bortz had 10 assists as the Hilltoppers defeated the Rams 25-20, 19-25, 25-7, 25-19.
Shade 3, HOPE for Hyndman 0: In Hyndman, Lacie Andolina’s 14 aces helped pave the way for the Panthers as they swept the Hornets 25-15, 25-7, 25-13. Shade also received 13 kills from Jenna Muha while Cassidy Mauger and Katie Cook combined for 24 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.