Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Central Cambria 13, Forest Hills 6: In Ebensburg, Brady Sheehan scored four goals and added an assist, and Chase Stormer also netted a hat trick to lead the Red Devils past the Rangers at North Central Recreation Center.
Wade Plowman and Braden Sweeney each added two goals and two assists for Central Cambria (4-1). Karter Cuppett and Denton Park also scored.
Kaden Powell scored twice and assisted on a goal for Forest Hills (3-4). Alex Cruley, Issac Lamer and Darren Shrift (two assists) all scored once. The scorer of one goal was not reported. Joel Morrison provided two assists.
Central Cambria led 5-1 after the first period and 9-3 after the second.
Westmont Hilltop 5, Hollidaysburg 2: In Altoona, Tony Marano and Aiden Rice each tallied two goals as the Hilltoppers defeated the Golden Tigers at Gallactic Ice.
Rice added two assists as Westmont Hilltop (5-1) handed Hollidaysburg (7-1) its first loss of the season. Derek George scored, and Nick Rozich contributed three assists. Ian Amaranto stopped 38 shots.
Zachary Dunlap scored twice for Hollidaysburg.
