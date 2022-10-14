JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ol' Kris Kringle will soon be coming to Johnstown with the return of The Tribune-Democrat's Santa Fund gift project.
The annual program has helped local families put something special under the tree each year for 16 years and is financially supported through private donations.
"We're so grateful to the community for the support for this proven program that reaches hundreds of area children during the holidays each year," Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer said. "So many individuals, families and groups are very generous with their financial backing, which allows us to purchase gifts."
He also expressed thanks for the numerous volunteers from various groups who come together to help raise funds – and then transport, sort and distribute presents.
"We couldn't do this without that support," Minemyer said.
The program is organized by the newspaper – with the fund housed at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which collects and manages donations.
Volunteers come from local Girl and Boy Scout troops, Greater Johnstown School District and other organizations, while 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial opens its lobby for gift sorting and distribution.
"This community program survived COVID-19 and other issues the world is facing," said Roselyn Brandon, a Santa Fund volunteer who works with the Teen Parenting Program at Greater Johnstown School District.
"As we approach another year, we see the need is even greater – with inflation and the prices of food, gas and other necessities our communities face," Brandon said. "There is a bright side with the Santa Fund project. Our community has been so generous over these 16 years and it's truly a blessing that we have such caring individuals and businesses that rise up to help those in need."
Sorting, distributing gifts
Gifts for this year's drive will again come from Boscov's in the Johnstown Galleria.
Rick Bausher, manager of the Richland Township store, said his coworkers are always eager to help both in picking out age-appropriate gifts and volunteering to organize the bundles of toys.
"We have been with the Santa Fund since it started and we have been very grateful that we've been included in it and have been able to help with the promotion," he said.
Presents will be transported from the Boscov's location to 1st Summit Arena on Sunday, Dec. 11 for sorting.
Distribution will take place at the facility from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Forms for making donations and for nominating families have been appearing in the newspaper and were sent to numerous local agencies.
Support from soccer
The program also benefits from the Santa Fund Soccer Classic held at Greater Johnstown School District's Trojan Stadium.
"You don't realize how incredible the Santa Fund is for the community," Brian Vuletich said. "It's kind of overwhelming."
Vuletich is the lead organizer for the all-star soccer match that's now in its 12th year. The event is set for Thursday, Nov. 17 - a girls game at 5:30 p.m. and a boys game to follow at approximately 7:30 – at Trojan Stadium.
There is no admission price, but donations for the Santa Fund will be accepted at the gate.
Vuletich said the Santa Fund is a great project that is needed in the community and thanked Greater Johnstown leaders for always allowing the game to be played at their field.
Area coaches can nominate two senior players from their own teams by Monday, Oct. 24 to participate in the games by emailing santafundsoccer@tribdem.com.
