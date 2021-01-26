Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog. High 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.