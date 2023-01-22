Dear Dr. Roach: I have read that dietary potassium is very important in reducing heart disease risk, along with reducing sodium. I use a potassium-based salt replacement at home. Is there a maximum amount I should use? Why don’t restaurants offer salt substitutes for people who want to reduce sodium and heart risk? – T.S.
Answer: I think you are on to something here, although there are some concerns. Most people aren’t using salt substitutes simply because they don’t know salt substitutes exist or that they have the potential to reduce heart attack and stroke.
As you say, more dietary potassium is generally better for blood pressure (and for heart disease). A review of many studies found that salt substitutes reduce blood pressure by about six points systolic (top number) and three points diastolic (bottom number), which may not sound like much, but is about the same that we see with some blood pressure medicines. Across a population, this would result in far fewer heart attacks and strokes. Some countries have already started promoting high-potassium salt substitutes to markets and restaurants, with documented improvements in blood pressures.
The concerns include: the greater cost of salt substitutes, that some people don’t like the taste and safety. Too high a level of blood potassium is very dangerous. Fortunately, there were no serious side effects found in a study of more than 20,000 healthy participants.
However, the study excluded the people who should be most concerned about excess potassium: people with chronic kidney disease, who cannot get rid of potassium well, and people who are taking medication that increase blood potassium levels (such as ACE inhibitors, potassium supplements, and some diuretics).
One expert group recommended a warning on salt substitutes in restaurants such as: “This product contains potassium, a necessary nutrient. If you have been told to limit potassium in your diet, please consult your doctor before use.”
You don’t need supplements to get more potassium in your diet. Most fruits are high in potassium. Along with cutting down on sodium, eating more fruits, vegetables, and legumes and less processed foods (especially less processed meat) reduces risk of many diseases.
Dear Dr. Roach: Why are older patients always asked, “Have you ever fallen?” It is annoying, and I wish you would stop asking. – L.M.B.
Answer: Falls in older adults are a major cause of disability. Falls can lead to fractures, and fractures lead to poor movement, and sometimes to a progressive decline.
A history of a fall is a major risk for future falls, so any person with a history of indoor falls should undergo a pretty comprehensive evaluation as to why they fell and to see what can be done to prevent future falls. This includes, of course, managing any chronic illness, but also correcting vision as much as possible; evaluating the home for risks such as poor lighting and area rugs; and evaluating gait and balance, with a referral to a physical therapist for exercises to improve these and for assistive devices, if necessary.
Falls may also be the first indication of a significant medical or neurological condition that may benefit from treatment. I’m sorry you find it annoying, but it’s an important question.
