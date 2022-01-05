Salisbury-Elk Lick High School
The following students have been named to the honor roll for the first marking period:
Seniors, high honor: Mercadee Blocher, Cosette Curtis, Darsea Robertson, Annika Shunk and Maggie Vaughn.
Honor: Cody Bodes, Riley Chase, Tanner Hetrick, Devin Hutzell, Avah Mason, Garrett Schmidt, Natalie Sines and Johnna Steinrich.
Honorable mention: Emily Abraham.
Juniors, high honor: Kayce Cook, Malia Martin and Ava Wiltrout.
Honor: Ava Hutzell and Carly Lapp.
Honorable mention: Rebekah Dix and Grace Robertson.
Sophomores, honor: Walker Bunnell, MaKenna Chase, Anna Maust, Candice Mohney and Ryan Rugg.
Honorable mention: Violet Jerin, Julian Maust, Drake Sellers, Lilly Shunk and Olivia Shunk.
Freshmen, honor: Xavier Bennett, Samantha Bittinger, Tyler Bittinger, Nolan Easton, Chad Fisher, Jackson Prato and Victor Yoder.
Honorable mention: Aiden Brant, Lily Wood, Ava Hummel, Sidney Hutzel, Charity Jerin, Taylor Slayton and Winona Wilburn.
Grade 8, high honor: Aaron Gnagey, Laila Martin and Magdalena Maust.
Honor: Joseph Emerick-Housel, Lance Jones and Bruce Shunk.
Honorable mention: Audrie Bender, Karlee Bender and Peyton Hotchkiss.
Grade 7, high honor: Kayleah Humberson, Ella Hummel, Josie Kamp and Sadie Maust.
Honor: Lily Beitzel, Bethney Channel, George Hilliard, Caleb Pickrel, Owen Prato and Katlyn Sines.
Honorable mention: Grady Emerick-Housel and Corie Hilliard.
