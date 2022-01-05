Salisbury-Elk Lick High School

The following students have been named to the honor roll for the first marking period:

Seniors, high honor: Mercadee Blocher, Cosette Curtis, Darsea Robertson, Annika Shunk and Maggie Vaughn.

Honor: Cody Bodes, Riley Chase, Tanner Hetrick, Devin Hutzell, Avah Mason, Garrett Schmidt, Natalie Sines and Johnna Steinrich.

Honorable mention: Emily Abraham.

Juniors, high honor: Kayce Cook, Malia Martin and Ava Wiltrout.

Honor: Ava Hutzell and Carly Lapp.

Honorable mention: Rebekah Dix and Grace Robertson.

Sophomores, honor: Walker Bunnell, MaKenna Chase, Anna Maust, Candice Mohney and Ryan Rugg.

Honorable mention: Violet Jerin, Julian Maust, Drake Sellers, Lilly Shunk and Olivia Shunk.

Freshmen, honor: Xavier Bennett, Samantha Bittinger, Tyler Bittinger, Nolan Easton, Chad Fisher, Jackson Prato and Victor Yoder.

Honorable mention: Aiden Brant, Lily Wood, Ava Hummel, Sidney Hutzel, Charity Jerin, Taylor Slayton and Winona Wilburn.

Grade 8, high honor: Aaron Gnagey, Laila Martin and Magdalena Maust.

Honor: Joseph Emerick-Housel, Lance Jones and Bruce Shunk.

Honorable mention: Audrie Bender, Karlee Bender and Peyton Hotchkiss.

Grade 7, high honor: Kayleah Humberson, Ella Hummel, Josie Kamp and Sadie Maust.

Honor: Lily Beitzel, Bethney Channel, George Hilliard, Caleb Pickrel, Owen Prato and Katlyn Sines.

Honorable mention: Grady Emerick-Housel and Corie Hilliard.

