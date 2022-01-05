Salisbury-Elk Lick Elementary School
The following students have been named to the honor roll for the first marking period:
Grade 6, high honor: Emmalyn Brant, Carolyn Daniels and Evan Rugg.
Honor: Mason Bender, Sabrina Hochard, Ashlynn Lavan, Kayden Liven- good, Cooper Shaffer, Alicyn Sherle and Mylee Sipple.
Honorable mention: Lance Oester.
Grade 5, honor: Sarah Channel, Ella Durst, Alivia Hummel, Gracie Hutzell, Karson Lantz, Aidyn Pickrel, Bailey Seibert and Bryson Sutton.
Honorable mention: Rebekah Butler, Breydon Phillippi and Italia Sines.
Grade 4, honor: Alexandria Maust, Owen Maust and Kohen Sommers.
Honorable mention: Abigayle Sherle and Georgia Short.
Grade 3, high honor: Ella Brenneman, Bryce Doyle, Austin Lavan, Cedric Vaughn and Evan Vaughn.
Honor: Precious Jade Brequillo, Khaydn Fazen- baker and Landon Mull.
Honorable mention: Easton Brenneman and Ethan Durst.
