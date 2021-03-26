This series
In this three-day investigative project – "Rx for Rural Health" – reporters from CNHI newsrooms in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Ohio explore the challenges facing many of our non-metro hospitals and health systems, and the solutions they have developed to continue providing quality care for their communities, all against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating news operations include five in Pennsylvania – The Daily Item of Sunbury; The Meadville Tribune; The New Castle News, The Sharon Herald and The Tribune-Democrat of Johnstown – along with The Times-News of Cumberland Maryland; The Star Beacon of Ashtabula, Ohio; and the Pennsylvania Statehouse Bureau.
