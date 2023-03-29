A project to address a state Route 403 landslide and to improve safety in four northern Somerset County municipalities will begin Monday.
Plum Contracting Inc., of Greensburg, will install temporary traffic signals and a construction barrier in the Hooversville North project area, creating a single lane of traffic along a section of the road until June, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
Flaggers will direct traffic, meaning delays are possible.
The work aims to upgrade safety along Route 403 in parts of Shade, Quemahoning and Conemaugh townships and Hooversville Borough, Somerset County.
“Other potential daylight (short-term traffic control) work to take place during this time includes: pipe, inlet and drainage ditch cleaning, as well as installation of new drainage,” PennDOT wrote.
A 13-mile stretch of repair work including curbing and sidewalk milling, resurfacing and guide rail replacement in some areas are planned.
Upgrades to traffic signals, box culvert replacements, a new retaining wall and an arch culvert will be done, as well as stabilization work.
The entire project – at approximately $14.5 million – is expected to be completed by November 2024, weather-depending, PennDOT wrote.
