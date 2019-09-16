The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the remainder of the season after being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured List.
Roethlisberger, who was 8 of 15 for 75 yards, exited Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks with an elbow injury and did not return. Mason Rudolph, who won the backup spot away from Josh Dobbs during the preseason, filled in for Roethlisberger and went 12 of 19 for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
“Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement issued by the team. “We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.”
The Steelers (0-2) will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
