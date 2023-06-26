Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.