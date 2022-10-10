Dear Dr. Roach: No wonder COVID-19 doesn’t go away – people don’t seem to take it seriously anymore. I work with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, spent one day out of work, and then came back the very next day with “casual” use of a face mask. I work in direct contact with customers for about 30 minutes each. One of them said their spouse tested positive, yet they weren’t even wearing a mask, even though they were exposed.
Masks may not fit perfectly, but still, at least they would try to use them or stay home.
Many times, I have come in contact with someone who says, “I still test positive for COVID-19, but I don’t feel sick.” And, they no longer decide to take precautions.
They’ll say, “But I’ve had all my shots,” or “I’m OK, just tired all the time.” Am I right here? – Anon.
Answer: While it is true that the CDC has relaxed their recommendations about COVID-19 prevention using face masks, there are still about 300-500 Americans dying per day of COVID-19 at the time of this writing. Most of the deaths are occurring in people who are unvaccinated (an unvaccinated person is 16 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than a person with at least two boosters) or people who have severe problems with their immune system (due to medical conditions or medications to suppress the immune system).
The recommendations are clear: If you test positive for COVID-19, you should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home. Regardless of when you end isolation, avoid being around people who are likely to get very sick from COVID-19 until at least day 11. You should wear a high-quality mask until day 10. People who have definitely been exposed are potentially highly infectious even if they don’t have symptoms, and they should either stay away from people or at least wear a high-quality face mask.
As the weather turns colder and less humid, it is likely that rates of infection will once again rise: I recommend getting the new, bivalent booster shot if you are eligible.
