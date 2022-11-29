Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain likely. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.