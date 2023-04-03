Dear Dr. Roach: A friend who is a breast cancer survivor recently had another friend who survived uterine cancer, but learned she had bone cancer after five years of being cancer-free. I am 76, and my friend insists I’m crazy if I don’t have a hysterectomy to avoid getting cancer in that area.
I have no history of cancer or concerns with the health of my reproductive body parts. Please share your thoughts on this topic. – R.D.
Answer: Endometrial cancer, cancer of the uterus, is a common cancer (about 3% of women will get it) and is increasing in frequency; fortunately, it is curable in most.
Unfortunately, there are women who do present in later stages, when the prognosis is not as good.
I would be very surprised if the friend’s bone cancer came from the uterus.
Unlike breast cancer, which can show up frequently in bones years after an apparently suc- cessful treatment, uterine can- cer is found locally in the vagina and pelvis, even spreading to the abdomen or lungs, but bone spread would be very unusual.
The most common form of endometrial cancer is often related to an excess amount of estrogen, either taken as a prescription or produced by the body (such as with polycystic ovarian syndrome or obesity).
Women at highest risk (such as those with a genetic syndrome, like Lynch syndrome, that predisposes them to endometrial cancer) should consider medication or surgery when childbearing is complete.
For a woman like you with no increased risk for endometrial cancer, I do not advise either medicine or surgery to reduce your risk.
Regular exercise and a normal weight reduce risk of endometrial cancer.
The risk of surgery outweighs the benefit if only used for prevention of uterine cancer in a woman with average risk.
