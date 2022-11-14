Dear Dr. Roach: My husband has a tumor in the right sinus of his face, and the biopsy results show that it is cancer of the salivary glands (adenoid cystic carcinoma).
The oral surgeon says it will continue to grow and cause discomfort, and wants to remove part of his jaw and teeth to do reconstructive work. All this involves several weeks in the hospital and a lot of trauma. He says radiation won’t help.
My husband is distrustful and says “surgeons just want to cut.” He wants to study all the options, including chemotherapy. The tumor has “migrated” into the upper roof of his mouth and is causing ear and jaw pain, as well as loosened teeth. – K.N.
Answer: Salivary tumors are rare, so the best treatment for them is not as well studied as it is for cancers that are more common. Ideally, a treatment plan is decided on by a combination of specialists including radiologists, pathologists, surgeons and oncologists. (This is often done by a regular meeting of a “tumor board,” who review the data from the radiologist and pathologist, and then decide on the best treatment to recommend to the patient and family). Knowing the stage of the tumor, especially whether the cancer is in the lymph nodes or has spread elsewhere, is critical when deciding the optimum treatment.
Adenoid cystic carcinomas (ACC) can be aggressive and are nearly always treated with a combination of modalities.
That almost always means surgery is recommended if the disease is thought to be potentially curable. This is because the best results come in people who have as complete of a surgical resection as possible.
With ACC in particular, radiation treatment is very commonly recommended as well after surgery, but radiation treatment alone is not very effective for this tumor. Chemotherapy is not part of standard treatment at this time for people with malignant salivary gland tumors unless the disease has spread at the time of diagnosis.
Your husband has extensive local disease from what you are telling me, but for the surgeon to recommend extensive surgery, it suggests the surgeon feels that, right now, the tumor is potentially curable with surgery.
