Dear Dr. Roach: My 73-year-old wife has been diligent in getting her mammograms done, plus blood tests and doctor’s visits every three months. In November 2021, she came down with what seemed like a very bad cold that was actually confirmed by X-ray to be pneumonia.
After two rounds of differ- ent antibiotics, she had lost 35 pounds that she couldn’t spare, and it left her with weakness and a lingering cough. A CT scan later indicated that she “either has can- cer or had cancer in the past.”
Fast forward multiple tests later, it was determined that there was a tumor at the 12:00 position in her breast and a tumor in her stomach, and they had spread to her pelvis and the large bones in her legs.
She started taking Letrozole (Femara) and Ibrance; although extreme fatigue is the most common side effect, it appears to be working.
My question is, how could this initial breast cancer have gone undetected for some time with all the regular testing and not set off alarms? As bad as the pneumonia was, it allowed her to receive a diagnosis of a disease that eluded detection by current screening methods and very good physicians. – Anon.
Answer: I am so very sorry to hear about your wife.
Breast cancer is not just one disease.
We think of breast cancer as something that can be easily cured if it is found early, but if you wait too late, it becomes difficult or impossible to cure.
Some breast cancers do act that way, but others are much more indolent – they grow slowly and may never get to the point where they threaten a person’s life.
Unfortunately, there are some breast cancers that can become metastatic (spreading to different sites such as the lymph nodes, bones, liver or lungs) before they are detectable at all by even the most sensitive tests, such as a mammogram or MRI.
By the time they are found, because of symptoms, they are incurable by surgery and require systemic treatments such as chemotherapy and hormonal therapy.
Most metastatic breast cancer is incurable, but newer treatments have improved life expectancy, with the average being three years. Some people have many years left of their life.
Screening for breast cancer is unable to save all lives. More effective treatment, in combination with regular screening, will be necessary to continue to progress against this horrible disease.
