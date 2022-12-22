Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 84-year-old woman. Unfortunately, I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease this past month. (Of course, I am mightily researching now.)
A friend of ours, who has had Parkinson’s for six years, is very much impressed with melatonin. Have you heard the same?
Even if it turns out that it is not all helpful for Parkinson’s, there seems to be multiple other benefits, making it worthwhile to give it a try.
I’m sending you two papers about it, and I would so appreciate your comments. – A.R.
Answer: There are theories why melatonin might be protective in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease, and there’s some preliminary research in animals to suggest there may be some benefit.
Unfortunately, there isn’t any good evidence I could find in humans that shows any benefit to melatonin beyond modest sleep improvement in some people with sleep disturbances and Parkinson’s disease.
I read the papers you sent, and it is clear that they are written by people who are passionate, but there just aren’t good enough data to support the use of melatonin to treat motor or nonmotor symptoms of Parkinson’s, nor to slow down the progression.
It is extremely common that early papers, often with small numbers of subjects, show a big benefit for a new treatment, but larger and more stringently controlled studies fail to confirm that benefit.
Advances in clinical medicine tend to happen slowly, since proving a new treatment effective is generally difficult, expensive and time-consuming.
Wise clinicians seldom rush to new treatments, although there certainly have been notable exceptions.
I doubt melatonin will prove to be a big benefit in Parkinson’s; though, I do keep an open mind and would love to be proven wrong.
