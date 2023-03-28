Dear Dr. Roach: Would you please explain the pros and cons of general versus spinal anesthetic? I have had three bladder tumor resection operations with general anesthetic in the past two years and have suffered the consequences of anesthetic fog, which is sometimes very disturbing and inconvenient.
I am 82, and I’m worried about how much memory has been lost/misplaced.
If further surgeries are required, would you recommend or insist on a spinal anesthetic? – D.G.
Answer: This is certainly a discussion to have with your anesthesiologist, who has far more expertise than I do in this matter.
However, there are studies that show spinal anesthesia has a lower rate of post-operative effects on thinking than general anesthesia does, at least in people who, like you, were undergoing bladder procedures. A large review of all trials on confusion and delirium after surgery did not show a major difference between general anesthesia and regional anesthesia (like spinal), but there was a trend toward spinal being better.
The most important factor in choosing anesthesia is your overall safety and the type of surgery taking place. Your medical characteristics need to be taken into account. I would never “insist” on one type of surgery or anesthesia. You need to trust both your surgeon and your anesthesiologist to act in your best interest, since they have more expertise than you do.
Still, explaining to the anesthesiologist your concerns about “fog” after anesthesia can help them plan the anesthesia that is least likely to cause this problem.
That may indeed be spinal or other regional anesthesia, rather than general.
