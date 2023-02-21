Dear Dr. Roach: I read your recent article about migraines.
I’m a millennial who started getting brutal migraines begin-ning in 2001. I saw several neurologists and took different medications, but nothing really helped.
In 2011, I started taking fish oil with high DHA daily. Since then, my migraines have dropped 95% overall, and it helps lower my migraine pain. It’s been a miracle.
I’ve been preaching this for years to whomever will listen, hoping to help. There is also a DHA substitute for vegans. – B.W.
Answer: I’m glad the fish oil supplements have helped you and appreciate your writing to try to help.
There are not strong studies to support fish oil supplements to prevent migraines. Migraine treatments are divided into those that stop migraines, called abortive, and those that prevent migraines, called preventive.
You are describing preventive treatment, and I couldn’t find anything to suggest fish oil as an abortive treatment for migraines.
However, there is a well-done study that showed a diet high in omega 3 reduced about half the number of days with migraines and the hours of migraines, but the study was unable to show an improvement in quality of life measurements.
The study recommended 1.5 grams of combined n-3 eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in roughly 1 serving per day, but the study did not look at the plant-based alpha-linolenic acid, a different type of omega 3 oil.
Your experience goes to show that perhaps supplements may be beneficial, and in any given intervention, some people get more benefit than others.
Although most people will not be able to describe the dietary change as a miracle, there may be other benefits from a diet with fatty fish.
Further, compared with the medications often used to reduce migraines, this diet has very few side effects.
