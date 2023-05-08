Dear Dr. Roach: Could you address the issues that come with the diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus? My 82-year-old husband was diagnosed with NPH after experiencing a slow decline in walking and some cognitive decline.
An MRI showed moderately enlarged ventricles, and a lumbar puncture test was done, which gave him about 24 hours of normal walking.
He is now five days post-op from a shunt insertion.
It seems that NPH is not always recognized in some elders who are demonstrating signs of dementia, and an NPH diagnosis and shunt insertion can even stop symptoms of dementia. – S.P.
Answer: Dementia is a slow decline in several areas of brain function. Many people jump to the most common diagnosis of Alzheimer’s when they see signs of dementia in their loved ones, but physicians need to be on the alert for the less-frequent, treatable types of dementia.
You’ve identified two of the critical, presenting features of NPH: dementia and a change in walking. The gait usually consists of small and slow steps, with difficulty turning (and the person may fall, especially while turning).
Features of dementia include overall slowing of thought, decreased concentration and apathy – so that they may appear depressed.
The third characteristic, urinary incontinence, does not always occur, but when it does, it starts as an urgency to get to the bathroom right away (which they might not be able to do, especially given the slow gait).
It progresses to apathy about incontinence.
As you said, a shunt (a tube that drains the excess fluid from the brain to the abdomen, to relieve dangerous fluid buildup in the brain) is an effective treatment. If a trial of relieving pressure by removing fluid from the brain is effective at improving symptoms, a shunt is then placed.
You are absolutely right that the condition may not be recognized, or misdiagnosed, so I appreciate your writing to make more people aware of this condition and, hopefully, get some people treated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.