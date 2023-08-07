Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 65-year-old with high risk for breast cancer, and I have osteoporosis. I have an MRI and mammogram done each year, and I’m on Prolia twice a year.
My question regards a suggestion from my oncologist to take low-dose tamoxifen for prevention of breast cancer, along with the MRI and mammogram screenings. He has said tamoxifen, in addition to Prolia, might help with my osteoporosis.
I read articles on it, and no one, not even my breast surgeon, has really indicated whether I should take tamoxifen.
I am unsure who to ask, so I am reaching out to you in hopes you may know more.
Could you please share your thoughts? – Anon.
Answer: Nobody knows your breast cancer risk like your oncologist does, but the data from clinical trials consistently shows that tamoxifen reduces the risk of breast cancer in high-risk women. (The studies defined high-risk as a risk greater than 3% in the next five years. There are several models available to help estimate risk.)
Another benefit to tamoxifen is that it does indeed reduce the risk of osteoporotic fractures as well.
However, these benefits are relatively small.
There were seven fewer breast cancer diagnoses and three fewer non-vertebral fractures among 1,000 women who took the medicine for three to five years. Five years is the most commonly recommended course.
There are potential harms as well. Blood clots are more likely, with about five additional cases of blood clots among the 1,000 women who were studied. There also was an increased risk of endometrial cancer – about four cases per 1,000 women.
Low-dose tamoxifen (5 mg, which can be taken as 10 mg every other day) seems to have the same benefits as the standard dose (20 mg daily) and should have lower risks, but the two have not been directly compared.
Given that the medicine has both risks and benefits, tamoxifen is most useful in women with a higher breast cancer risk; women who already have osteoporosis or are at high risk; women who are at a lower, or zero, risk for endometrial cancer (such as those who have had a hysterectomy); and women who do not have a personal or family history of blood clots.
I want to reemphasize that your oncologist has the most detailed understanding about your personal risks and benefits, and if he’s recommended it, I recommend you give it strong consideration.
