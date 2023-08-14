Dear Dr. Roach: I have been advised by my sports medicine doctor to never take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs because they are detrimental to my health. I think this is unfortunate because NSAIDs do actually work to reduce pain. Do you agree with this advice, or is there some way to take them safely? – R.K.
Answer: There are some people who shouldn’t take NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen, because they have a history of allergy with it; a serious reaction (ibuprofen can rarely cause these, including inflammation of the lining of the brain); or moderate to severe kidney disease, which is often worsened by NSAIDs.
Most people can take NSAIDs, but should be careful. NSAIDs are potentially detrimental to our health in several ways. One way is that, as most people know, it can cause stomach upset and even ulcers. This is particularly likely in older people and in women more than men.
NSAIDs raise blood pressure a bit in people with high blood pressure and can even cause kidney failure. The heart can also be affected, with an increased risk of heart attack and heart failure. In addition, there are rare adverse effects on bone marrow.
With all of these (and more still that I don’t have space to print), one might understand why your sports medicine doctor advises against NSAIDs. But the risk of these bad events in an otherwise healthy person is small, and they do have real benefits.
In my opinion, the risk of a low-dose NSAID, such as ibuprofen, is small enough that I do not recommend against it, unless a person is at an otherwise high risk for one or more of these specific adverse effects, or has already experienced a bad side effect.
Dear Dr. Roach: In your recent response to a question about treating obstructive sleep apnea, you mentioned the benefit of using a CPAP machine. You also mentioned that adding supplemental oxygen while sleeping could make sleep apnea worse. I am 80 now and have used two liters of oxygen at night with my CPAP for nine years. It was prescribed to help control my atrial fibrillation, which was exacerbated by my sleep apnea.
Eight years ago, I had open-heart surgery (due to an aortic aneurysm) and underwent the maze procedure, which, thankfully, resolved my AFib. Should I ask my doctor about discontinuing oxygen at night and just keep using my CPAP? – B.R.H.
Answer: I want to emphasize that some people need oxygen and also need treatment, such as a CPAP, for obstructive sleep apnea. The theoretical concern is in people who are using oxygen instead of a CPAP, which can slow down breathing. There is no risk in people using oxygen along with a CPAP.
However, since you were using oxygen for AFib (which you no longer have), you may no longer need the oxygen, so it’s a good idea to ask your doctor about it.
